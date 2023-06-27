Jun 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Nimesh B. Patel - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc - CFO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to our investor seminar and thanks for taking the time to join us today. So as Hazel said, I'm Nimesh Patel, I'm the Chief Financial Officer of the group. And we're delighted to be able to host you here in the Chartered Accountants' Hall in London and to be broadcasting live to investors and analysts who are unable to join us in person.



Today's session is focused on the largest of our 3 businesses, Steam Specialties and follows a similar format to previous seminars, focused on electric thermal solutions and Watson-Marlow. As you will have seen in yesterday's RNS, announcing this seminar, we will not be giving an update on trading today. We will be reporting our first half results on the 10th of August.



Before handing over to my colleagues, I'll take a few minutes to give you some context about our group and the fundamentals that underpin our resilience and support our value proposition. But first, let me run you through this afternoon's agenda and introduce the team who are with me