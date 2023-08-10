Aug 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 2023 Half Year Results Webcast and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to our first speaker today, Mr. Nicholas Anderson, Group Chief Executive. Please go ahead.



Nicholas J. Anderson - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2023 half year results announcement call. I'm Nicholas Anderson, Group Chief Executive, and I'm joined here today by our CFO, Nimesh Patel. Regarding today's presentation, I will again start by sharing the highlights of the first half and then Nimesh, who will take you through our financial performance. Later, I will return to cover the operations and outlook for the full year 2023. And to finalize, we will be happy to take questions from the analysts on the call.



As you all know, 2 days ago, we announced my desire to retire after 10 years in this role and 41