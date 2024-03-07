Mar 07, 2024 / 09:15AM GMT

* Nimesh Patel

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Phil Scott

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc - Interim CFO



* Andrew Douglas

Jefferies LLC - Analyst

* Mark Davies Jones

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated - Analyst

* Rory Smith

UBS Investment Bank - Analyst

* Andrew Simms

Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG - Analyst

* Aurelio Calderon

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC. - Analyst

* Stephen Clapham

HSBC - Analyst



Let's begin the presentation. So good morning, and thank you for joining us for today's presentation. I Nimesh Patel and I think most of you know me, although I'm now in a different role. But I would