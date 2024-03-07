Mar 07, 2024 / 09:15AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 07, 2024 / 09:15AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nimesh Patel
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
* Phil Scott
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc - Interim CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Douglas
Jefferies LLC - Analyst
* Mark Davies Jones
Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated - Analyst
* Rory Smith
UBS Investment Bank - Analyst
* Andrew Simms
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG - Analyst
* Aurelio Calderon
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC. - Analyst
* Stephen Clapham
HSBC - Analyst
=====================
Nimesh Patel - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Let's begin the presentation. So good morning, and thank you for joining us for today's presentation. I Nimesh Patel and I think most of you know me, although I'm now in a different role. But I would
Full Year 2023 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 07, 2024 / 09:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...