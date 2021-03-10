Spirax Group PLC (SPXSF) Full Year 2020 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Resilient Performance Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Despite a decline in revenue and operating profit, Spirax Group PLC (SPXSF) achieved strong cash conversion and increased dividends.

Summary
  • Revenue: Declined 4% to GBP 1.193 billion.
  • Organic Sales: Declined 3%.
  • Operating Profit: Declined 4% to GBP 270 million.
  • Operating Profit Margin: Fell by 10 basis points to 22.7%; increased by 40 basis points on an organic basis.
  • Adjusted EPS: 256.6p, down 3%.
  • Net Debt: GBP 229 million, equating to 0.7x EBITDA.
  • Cash Conversion: Improved to 102% from 84% last year.
  • Dividend: Proposed final dividend of 84.5p, total dividend for the year 118p, up over 7%.
  • Steam Specialties Organic Sales: Declined 5.5%.
  • Watson-Marlow Organic Sales: Grew 9%.
  • Watson-Marlow Operating Profit Margin: 33.4%, increased by 180 basis points organically.
  • Electric Thermal Solutions Organic Sales: Declined 12%.
  • Electric Thermal Solutions Operating Profit Margin: Increased by 50 basis points to 13.8%.
  • Temporary Cost Savings: GBP 22 million.
  • Tax Rate: Decreased by 100 basis points to 27.5%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: March 10, 2021

Positive Points

  • Spirax Group PLC (SPXSF, Financial) achieved resilient sales and margin performance in 2020 despite challenging market conditions.
  • The Watson-Marlow business experienced 9% organic sales growth, driven by strong demand from the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology sector.
  • The company achieved GBP 22 million in temporary cost savings, supporting strong margin performance.
  • Spirax Group PLC (SPXSF) maintained operational continuity with all manufacturing and warehouse facilities remaining operational.
  • The company accelerated its sustainability agenda, including setting challenging climate change and biodiversity targets.

Negative Points

  • Sales were 4% lower, reflecting an organic decline of 3% and adverse currency movements.
  • Operating profit was also 4% lower, impacted by currency movements and partially offset by cost containment measures.
  • The Steam Specialties business saw a 5.5% organic sales decline, particularly impacted by larger capital projects.
  • The Electric Thermal Solutions business experienced a 12% organic sales decline, driven by weaker market conditions in the U.S.
  • The company's operating profit margin fell by 10 basis points to 22.7%, with a significant portion of cost savings expected to reverse in 2021.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On the Watson-Marlow side, given the strong biopharma sales in 2020 and similar expectations for 2021, how sustainable is this demand, especially beyond COVID-related vaccine production?
A: Nicholas J. Anderson, Group Chief Executive: We are confident that Watson-Marlow will continue to achieve mid- to high single-digit organic growth beyond 2021, based on our understanding from customers and market trends.

Q: Regarding Chromalox and Thermocoax in the ETS segment, how do you see these businesses developing, especially given the restructuring actions and strong performance?
A: Nicholas J. Anderson, Group Chief Executive: Chromalox has been impacted by its exposure to Oil & Gas and Power Generation sectors, but we are confident in its path to group-level margins. Thermocoax has shown strong growth due to market share gains and high-quality applications, and we expect continued progress.

Q: Given the strong margin expansion in ETS, when do you expect margins to be closer to the group average?
A: Nicholas J. Anderson, Group Chief Executive: We aim to achieve group-level margins for ETS by 2027, applying the same management tools and activities that have been successful in our other businesses.

Q: How should we think about the opportunities to deploy the balance sheet for M&A?
A: Nicholas J. Anderson, Group Chief Executive: We have a pipeline of potential targets that fit our strategic and financial criteria. We remain optimistic about landing M&A opportunities that reinforce our organic growth and margin capabilities.

Q: Are there any short-term bottlenecks in Watson-Marlow's production capacity to meet the strong sales guidance for 2021?
A: Nicholas J. Anderson, Group Chief Executive: We are aware of the risks and are taking actions to avoid bottlenecks, including adding shifts and outsourcing parts. We are confident in delivering the projected growth despite the extraordinary demand.

Q: Is there a significant margin difference between the biopharma and industrial sectors within Watson-Marlow?
A: Nicholas J. Anderson, Group Chief Executive: There is a slight difference, but it is not significant enough to adjust your models. Both sectors contribute strongly to our overall performance.

Q: Do you expect a restocking event in the Steam business in the Americas, and is it captured in your guidance?
A: Nicholas J. Anderson, Group Chief Executive: We anticipate some restocking as economic activity picks up, and this is already factored into our 2021 guidance.

Q: How are customer relationships and demand for self-generated sales evolving given the restrictions of 2020?
A: Nicholas J. Anderson, Group Chief Executive: Our strong customer relationships have been maintained, and we expect to uncover more self-generated opportunities as we regain full access to customer sites.

Q: How is the focus on ESG manifesting in customer behavior?
A: Nicholas J. Anderson, Group Chief Executive: Larger customers have been focused on sustainability for years, and the increased prominence of ESG discussions is encouraging smaller customers to also prioritize these initiatives. We are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

Q: What is the delivery timeline for the $14 million order from the U.S. Navy, and are there more large projects like this?
A: Nicholas J. Anderson, Group Chief Executive: The order will be delivered 50% in 2021 and 50% in 2022. While such large orders are rare, we have many exciting projects in the pipeline, particularly in decarbonization efforts.

