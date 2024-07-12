On July 12, 2024, Janice Chaffin, Director at PTC Inc (PTC, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company at a price of $179.33 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 48,137 shares of PTC Inc.

PTC Inc operates in the technology sector, providing software solutions that enable manufacturers to create and service products across various industries. The company's offerings include CAD (computer-aided design) software, PLM (product lifecycle management) software, IoT (Internet of Things) applications, and AR (augmented reality) technology.

Over the past year, Janice Chaffin has sold a total of 8,000 shares of PTC Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of PTC Inc were trading at $179.33 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $22.1 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 77.21, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 27.04 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $151.70, indicating that PTC Inc is currently modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

The insider transaction trend at PTC Inc shows a clear preference for selling over the past year, which could be of interest to current and potential investors.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

