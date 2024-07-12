On July 12, 2024, Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT, Financial), executed a sale of 3,337 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 49,238 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc specializes in the design, manufacture, and support of precision cleaning systems and components for the semiconductor industry. The company's products are essential in the production of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices.

Over the past year, Sheri Savage has sold a total of 41,125 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The broader trend within the company also reflects more insider selling activities, with a total of 16 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc were priced at $55.87 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $2.456 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.84, suggesting a potential overvaluation in the market price.

The GF Value of $30.31 is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.