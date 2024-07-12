On July 12, 2024, Kathleen Mcclure, Chief Financial Officer of Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company at a price of $309.22 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 40,070 shares of the company.

Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial) is a global professional services company, providing a range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. The company combines unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers.

Over the past year, Kathleen Mcclure has sold a total of 10,421 shares of Accenture PLC and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Accenture PLC were trading at $309.22 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $199.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 29.11, which is above both the industry median of 27.04 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $324.89, suggesting that Accenture PLC is fairly valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics. It provides a snapshot of insider confidence and valuation at a specific point in time within the context of the company's recent stock performance and market valuation.

