On July 12, 2024, Patrick Zammit, Chief Operating Officer of TD Synnex Corp (SNX, Financial), executed a sale of 3,513 shares of the company at a price of $113.28 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 140,205 shares of TD Synnex Corp.

TD Synnex Corp, a leading business process services company, engages in the distribution and outsourcing services for the technology industry. The company's services help businesses simplify the complexity of the IT supply chain and enhance efficiency through streamlined processes and advanced logistics.

Over the past year, Patrick Zammit has sold a total of 3,513 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed within the company, where insider activity has predominantly been sales. In the past year, there have been 30 insider sales and no insider buys.

The stock of TD Synnex Corp was trading at $113.28 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.12, which is below the industry median of 24.36, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of TD Synnex Corp is estimated at $107.89 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples, adjustments based on the company's past performance, and future business projections.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

