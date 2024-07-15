Q2 2024 TomTom NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2024 / NTS GMT

Freek Borst - TomTom NV - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, all. Welcome to our conference call. Today, we will be discussing the operational and financial highlights for the second quarter 2024. With me today are Harold Goddijn, our CEO; and Taco Titulaer, our CFO. Starting off, Harold will discuss the quarter's operational developments. After that, Taco will provide insights into our financial results as well as our outlook. We will then take your questions. As usual, I would like to point out that safe harbor applies. And with that, Harold, I would like to hand it over to you.



Harold Goddijn - TomTom NV - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Yeah. Thank you very much, Freek, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. As usual, I will go briefly over the key operational highlights and the progress and then Taco will provide further information on the financials. We saw the commercial launch of TomTom Orbis Maps with global coverage in the first half of this year, and these maps are better in all dimensions. They're