Q2 2024 Volati AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to today's webcast presentation with Volati. With us presenting today, we have the CEO, Andreas StenbÃ¤ck, and CFO, Martin Aronsson. (Operator Instructions)
With that said, I'll give the floor to you guys. Please go ahead with the presentation.
Andreas Stenback - Volati AB - Chief Executive Officer
Thank you. And thank you, everyone, for listening in today despite the summer that we have outside. Let's start by getting into the presentation.
First, a short -- a couple of comments on our second quarter. It's a solid quarter, which I am very happy about given the circumstances. We have sales and EBITA and thus also margins that came in line with last year's quarter, which is very strong in that we still see a challenging market environment with declining volumes, both in the construction market and the 5G rollout. However, we do see some positive signs on the horizon as the volume decline in our part of the construction market are somewhat lower in this quarter. And we do also see some signs of -- positive signs with
