Q2 2024 Note AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Johannes Lind-Widestam - Note AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer



Welcome to our Q2 presentation or the first half year presentation. As always, I will try to start with a short summary of how the quarter has -- how we see upon the quarter. First of all, we're disappointed of the sales. I will come back a little bit to why the sales came in at the level it came. But mainly, I would say that it's due to the -- we see delays in the communication area, mainly dependent on that, that the telecom operators has pushed out their investments in infrastructure and that has pulled out some of our demand, especially in this field and that is also reflecting in the rest of the world sales.



On the Western Europe side, the quarter came in fairly well aligned with what we expected. We also see that the profitability came back especially in the Western Europe region. We are at almost at all-time high at 10.5%. The rest of the world is burdened a bit with the lower sales and that we couldn't compensate fully in that way.



We can also say