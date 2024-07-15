Q2 2024 BlackRock Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Please stand-by. We're about to begin. Good morning. My name is Jennifer, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the BlackRock Incorporated second quarter 2024 earnings teleconference. Our host for today's call will be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink; Chief Financial Officer, Martin S Small; President Rob Goldstein (technical difficulty)



(Operator Instructions) Mr. Meade, you may begin your conference.



Christopher Meade - BlackRock Inc - Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, Senior Managing Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'm Chris Meade, the General Counsel of BlackRock. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements. We call your attention to the fact that BlackRock's actual results may of course, differ (technical difficulty) BlackRock has filed reports with the SEC, which lists some of the factors that may cause the results of BlackRock to differ materially from what we