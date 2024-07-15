Q3 2024 Corus Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Joel, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Corus Entertainment Q3 2024 analyst and investor conference call. All lines have been muted to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. (Operator Instructions) Thank you as a reminder, this call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Gossling, Co-CEO of Corus Entertainment. Mr. Gossling, you may begin your conference.



John Gossling - Corus Entertainment Inc - Independent Director



Great. Thank you very much. Thanks and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fiscal 2024 third-quarter earnings call. Joining me today is Troy Reeb, our Corus co-CEO. Before I read the cautionary statement I'd like to remind everyone that we have slides to accompany today's call. You can find those on our website at www.corusinc.com under the Investor Relations tab Events and Presentations section.



