Q2 2024 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



David Solomon - Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us. I want to begin by addressing the horrible act of violence that