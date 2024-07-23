Insider Sale: President of Aircraft OEM Didier Papadopoulos Sells Shares of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

12 minutes ago

Didier Papadopoulos, President of Aircraft OEM at Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY, Financial), executed a sale of 17,564 shares in the company on July 15, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY, Financial) is engaged in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which the company intends to operate as part of an air taxi service. The goal is to provide a fast, quiet, and convenient air travel option that is also environmentally friendly.

Over the past year, Didier Papadopoulos has sold a total of 153,157 shares of Joby Aviation Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 87 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a trend of insider sales.

Shares of Joby Aviation Inc were trading at $6.42 on the day of the transaction, placing the market cap of the company at approximately $4.92 billion. This valuation comes amidst various financial metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that investors consider while assessing the company's stock value.

For further insights into the stock's valuation, investors might look at the GF Value, which could provide a reference point for whether Joby Aviation Inc's stock is projected as potentially undervalued or overvalued.

The insider's recent activity can be seen in the context of other executive movements and the overall performance of the company's stock. Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales as they may provide insights into how executives perceive the financial health and future prospects of the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
