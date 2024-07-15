Q1 2025 Jio Financial Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Jill Deviprasad - Jio Financial Services Ltd - Head, Investor Relations



Good evening, everyone. My name is Jill Deviprasad, and I'm Head of Investor Relations for Jio Financial Services Limited. On the declaration of the results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, for FY24, '25, it gives me immense pleasure to welcome the analysts, investors, and our colleagues to this virtual meeting.



We have with us today, our MD and CEO, Mr. Hitesh Sethia; and our Group Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Abhishek Pathak. (Event Instructions) The earnings presentation is uploaded on our website, www.jfs.in, and on the stock exchanges.



Before I hand over the call, I would like to read out the Safe Harbor statement. This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by the use of words like plans, expects, estimates, or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or predictions about the future, including but not limited to, statements of our strategy for growth, product development,