Release Date: July 15, 2024

Positive Points

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc (RMCF, Financial) has revamped its strategic plan to focus on profitability and long-term growth.

The company is targeting net store growth for fiscal year '25, marking the end of a multiyear pattern of store contraction.

RMCF is investing in production efficiency and new equipment to address supply chain challenges and improve product quality.

The company is expanding its e-commerce channel, which currently accounts for just 3% of total revenue, with plans to significantly increase this mix over the next three years.

RMCF is deploying dedicated business consultants to help franchisees implement business optimization strategies and improve store-level profitability.

Negative Points

The company is currently in a transitional period, requiring adjustments to its strategic framework and executive team.

RMCF experienced a shortfall in performance during the holiday season of fiscal '24 due to business execution missteps and supply chain inefficiencies.

The company needs to improve its near-term liquidity and is negotiating agreements to add several million dollars of additional liquidity.

RMCF's e-commerce channel is underdeveloped, accounting for only 3% of total revenue.

The company is still in the process of appointing a new CFO and permanent CEO, indicating potential instability in leadership.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's the current status of the search for permanent CEO and CFO?

A: Moving forward with both searches and expect to have announcements shortly. (Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO)

Q: Can you expand on your highest priorities for capital allocation in the next 12 to 36 months?

A: Investing in the production facility in Durango to improve cost efficiency and uptime operations, and committing to expand store count with multiunit operators while investing in our brand and store design. (Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO)

Q: Can you expand upon the product mix that you believe will help to reinvigorate sales and expand gross margins? What are your fastest moving and highest margin products?

A: Our most popular items are milk pecan bears, peanut butter pails, and English toffee, all of which are high-volume items with leading profit margins. We'll drive greater sales penetration by ensuring we have our most popular products in all locations and available inventory to meet demand. (Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO)

Q: How are you thinking about the geographic expansion strategy for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory?

A: We're focused on developing markets with favorable demographics and easily expandable distribution lanes such as Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, and California. (Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO)

Q: What is the Board's long-term vision for the RMCF brand, the franchisee, and the manufacturing operations?

A: To develop a best-in-class franchise offering based on a broad network of stores, continuing to provide premium confectionary products supported by expanded e-commerce sales. (Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO)

