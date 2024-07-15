Q2 2024 Ependion AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

So let's dive straight into the quarter. Well, as you probably have seen, we have a quarter now that is, just like we expected, affected by the weaker market demand that we have seen now for the last 12 months period. And my view is that we are keeping our market shares. We are not losing any business in