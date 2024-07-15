Jul 15, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

From the management team, we have with us Mr. Navneet Munot, Mr. Naozad Sirwalla, and Mr. Simal Kanuga.



Simal Kanuga - HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd - Head - PMS Sales, New Initiatives and Product Development, Co-Head - International Business and Chief Investor Relations Officer(AMC)



Thanks, Neerav, and good evening, everyone. The industry continued its upward journey and closed the quarter with AUM of over INR61 trillion, signifying sevenfold increase over the last 10 years. To put things in context, the size of the mutual fund industry as a whole was about INR8 trillion as on March 31, 2014. And now we have seen industry adding over INR10 trillion in last six