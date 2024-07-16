On July 16, 2024, Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Mercantile Bank Corp operates as a bank holding company, providing a variety of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and other institutions. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and lending products, including commercial, residential mortgage, and installment loans. Revenue is generated from interest and dividends earned on loans, securities, and other financial instruments.

Quarterly Performance and Challenges

Mercantile Bank Corp reported net income of $18.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, compared to $20.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for Q2 2023. For the first six months of 2024, net income totaled $40.3 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, down from $41.3 million, or $2.58 per diluted share, during the same period in 2023.

“Our solid second quarter financial performance provides further evidence of our ability to successfully navigate the challenges arising from shifting economic and operating environments,” said Ray Reitsma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.

Financial Achievements

Net revenue for Q2 2024 was $56.8 million, a 2.8% increase from $55.2 million in Q2 2023. Net interest income was $47.1 million, down 1.0% from $47.6 million in the prior-year period, while noninterest income rose 26.6% to $9.7 million from $7.7 million. The net interest margin decreased to 3.63% from 4.05% in Q2 2023, primarily due to higher costs of funds.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Net Revenue $56.8 million $55.2 million Net Interest Income $47.1 million $47.6 million Noninterest Income $9.7 million $7.7 million Net Income $18.8 million $20.4 million EPS (Diluted) $1.17 $1.27

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $5.60 billion, up $249 million from December 31, 2023. Total loans increased by $134 million, primarily driven by commercial loan growth. Total deposits equaled $4.15 billion, representing an annualized increase of 12.6% from December 31, 2023. Local deposits grew by $261 million, while brokered deposits decreased by $15.2 million.

Asset Quality and Capital Position

Nonperforming assets totaled $9.1 million, or 0.2% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024, up from $3.6 million at the end of 2023. Despite this increase, the level of past due loans remains nominal. Shareholders’ equity totaled $551 million, up $29.0 million from December 31, 2023, with Mercantile Bank maintaining “well-capitalized” positions.

“Our ongoing strong financial performance has allowed us to continue our regular quarterly cash dividend program,” noted Mr. Reitsma.

Analysis and Conclusion

Mercantile Bank Corp's Q2 2024 performance reflects its ability to manage economic challenges while achieving growth in local deposits and commercial loans. The decline in net income and net interest margin highlights the impact of rising interest rates on the cost of funds. However, the increase in noninterest income and strong asset quality metrics underscore the company's resilience and strategic focus on relationship banking.

