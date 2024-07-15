On July 15, 2024, Bernie Wolford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO, Financial), sold 8,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 712,496 shares of the company.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc operates in the oil and gas sector, providing contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company specializes in deepwater drilling and aims to achieve operational excellence in this challenging sector.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 34,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc were trading at $16 on the day of the sale, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.68 billion. This valuation reflects the company's position in the market and investor expectations.

The company's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These indicators are essential for investors assessing the stock's relative value.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical multiples, adjusted for expected growth rates and other factors.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and future expectations. The transaction details and the insider's remaining stake in the company are crucial for understanding the broader context of this sale within the company's operational and financial framework.

