On July 15, 2024, Bernie Wolford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO, Financial), sold 8,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 712,496 shares of the company.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc operates in the oil and gas sector, providing contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company specializes in deepwater drilling and aims to achieve operational excellence in this challenging sector.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 34,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc were trading at $16 on the day of the sale, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.68 billion. This valuation reflects the company's position in the market and investor expectations.

The company's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These indicators are essential for investors assessing the stock's relative value.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical multiples, adjusted for expected growth rates and other factors.

1813272538311192576.png

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and future expectations. The transaction details and the insider's remaining stake in the company are crucial for understanding the broader context of this sale within the company's operational and financial framework.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
