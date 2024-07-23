Match Group Surges as Starboard Value Takes Active Stake

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Match Group (MTCH +7%) surged to its highest level in three months after Starboard Value revealed a 6.6% active stake and urged the Board to explore alternative value creation strategies. Starboard, a hedge fund specializing in undervalued companies, aims to unlock untapped opportunities.

With Starboard's involvement, the key question is whether MTCH can leverage enough opportunities to reverse its current trajectory and potentially return to pandemic-era growth levels.

  • MTCH's recent Q1 report highlighted challenges in the online dating app sector:
    • Payers declined by 6% year-over-year to 14.9 million, with Tinder experiencing a 9% drop to just under 10 million.
    • The discretionary spending environment remains weak, affecting MTCH's transition to a paywall model, which has hindered recent growth trends.
  • Rival Bumble (BMBL, Financial) also faced difficulties, reporting a 6% drop in average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) for its primary app. However, BMBL did see positive paid user growth year-over-year in Q1, suggesting potential market share gains.
  • MTCH management remains optimistic, focusing on enhancing current features and introducing new, affordable offerings. They expect these efforts to boost a la carte revenue (ALC revs) in the latter half of FY24.
  • While Tinder's performance has lagged, MTCH's Hinge app has shown strong growth:
    • Payers increased by 31% year-over-year in Q1 to 1.4 million, with revenue per payer up by 14%.
    • Hinge has grown 20% globally in Q1 and remains a core part of MTCH's long-term strategy, aiming to become a $1.0 billion revenue business, more than doubling its FY23 performance.

Starboard's active stake signals confidence in MTCH's brand recognition in the U.S. and Western Europe. However, past quarterly results have been disappointing compared to competitors. While today's surge may indicate the start of a rally, it might be prudent to monitor MTCH's performance over the next two to three quarters to see if the macroeconomic environment improves and the company can reverse its decline in paying users.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.