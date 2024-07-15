Q2 2024 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Michael Rauch - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KgaA - Spokesman of the Management Board, Managing Director



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our proposed investment analyst call for the first half year results 2024, which we had originally scheduled for August 8. We appreciate your attendance and the opportunity to address you directly in these exceptional circumstances.



Following the ad hoc release just four trading days ago, we took the decision to speed up the release of our half year numbers to the maximum. The team worked day and night to provide you with a complete and final set of financials for our first half year performance, including details on Q2 and a comparison to prior year. We also decided to advance the usual quarterly investor and analyst call.



Due to the very short time, we have not prepared a formal presentation for today. Instead, it was imperative to end the quiet period at the earliest possible moment and be able to engage in direct communication with you all in all performance.



With me are today, our CFO, Daniela Hommel; and our Senior Vice President,