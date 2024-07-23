Glenn Fogel, CEO and President of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial), sold 750 shares of the company on July 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 24,721 shares of the company.

Booking Holdings Inc operates as a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, offering services through brands such as Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and KAYAK. The company's platform allows customers to make travel and restaurant reservations online.

Over the past year, Glenn Fogel has sold a total of 19,129 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Booking Holdings Inc were priced at $4,067.65. The company has a market cap of approximately $139.75 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.89, which is above both the industry median of 19.86 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $3,969.55, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and the valuation levels of Booking Holdings Inc, as it provides insights into both the actions of key executives and the company's current valuation metrics.

