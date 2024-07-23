Christopher Joyce, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC, Financial), executed a sale of 15,334 shares of the company on July 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was conducted at a price of $9.05 per share, resulting in a total amount of $138,772.70. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 406,912 shares of the company.

Over the past year, Christopher Joyce has sold a total of 72,534 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Alignment Healthcare Inc, a company focused on providing customized healthcare in the United States through its proprietary technology platform, has seen a significant amount of insider selling. There have been 27 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Currently, the shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc are trading at $9.05, giving the company a market cap of $1.887 billion. The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its current market performance.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $16.88, suggesting that at the current price of $9.05, Alignment Healthcare Inc is possibly undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.54, indicating a potential value trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

This recent insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for existing and potential investors in assessing the stock's future trajectory.

