Q2 2024 Aker Horizons ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Kristian Rokke - Aker Horizons ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Warm welcome to all joining today's presentation of Aker Horizons second-quarter 2024 results. I'm Kristian RÃ¸kke, CEO of Aker Horizons. Joining me are Kristoffer Dahlberg, CFO of Aker Horizons, and Mary Quaney, CEO of Mainstream Renewable Power, who will present the company's main developments in the quarter. You are invited to submit your questions throughout the presentation, and we'll respond to them in the Q&A session at the end.



Starting with the summary of the main developments in the quarter. The second quarter was marked by the successful completion of the announced joint venture between Aker Carbon Capture and SLB, which includes the sale of ACC ASA, a 80% of its shares in Aker Carbon Capture holding AS to a subsidiary of SLB. The transaction resulted in a net accounting gain for ACC of NOK4.9 billion, which is also reflected in Aker Horizons consolidated income statement.



The new company combines technology portfolios, expertise and operations platforms to bring carbon capture solutions to market faster and more