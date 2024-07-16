Q2 2024 Fastighets AB Balder Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 06:45AM GMT

Jonas Ericson - Fastighets AB Balder - Investor Relations and Corporate Development



Morning, everyone. Welcome to Balder's [conference] for the second quarter. And yeah, it will first take us through some slides as per usual about the developments in the quarter. And then I will go through some financing, and we will also talk some longer-term picture for asset liability management side. Erik I'll let you start.



Erik Selin - Fastighets AB Balder - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thanks, Jonas Ericson. Welcome everybody. Today we have our Q2 results.



Looking at by Balder on a high level, we have SEK215 billion in property value, 96% occupancy. We are, as you know, a Nordic company with Nordic exposure, both in residential and commercial properties. And looking specifically at Q2, we had a rental income increase of 8% and even the NOI is increasing 8% compared to the same quarter last year.



Profit from property management decreased a bit. That is, of course, due to higher interest rates cost and looking at net debt to assets, it's now 49.8%.