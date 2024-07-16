Q2 2024 Castellum AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Joacim Sjoeberg - Castellum AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning and thank you, everyone, for being here on this beautiful summer morning. We are here to share our half year report, and I'm joined today by, as always, Jens Andersson our CFO. But if we start with the first slide, we see overall stable results, I'm very proud of the organization, our strengthening of the balance sheet during last year with the rights issue and divestments of properties and the amortization of debt is, of course, the main driver behind the income being up only 1.3%. Where the income from property management is up 16.3%. But we will look into these figures in more detail later in the presentation.



Our net leasing for the period is positive, not much, (technical difficulty) there. And we see that as a huge sign of strength. We have continued to