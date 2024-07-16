Q2 2024 Ncc AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - Ncc AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning and welcome to this presentation of the second quarter and the first half year for the NCC Group. I'm Tomas Carlsson, CEO, and on this call, we also have Susanne Lithander, CFO.



So let's start with the summary. We had a good second quarter and this is the short version on how to understand the quarter. Earnings up compared to last year by 24% despite no profit recognition in property. The main driver behind this industry, both volumes and earnings are up. Orders received on a good level which leads to order backlog on a healthy level.



Market outlook, we think it's a strong outlook even though it's still divided the same way that we've seen for some time now. And in the quarter, no property transactions. There are positive signs for the property transaction markets but we haven't seen any real change yet.



So let's start with orders received on a good level. Book to bill in the quarter and rolling 12 is one. And this order is received while we are maintaining a disciplined approach to tenders, what we