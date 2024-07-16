Q2 2024 Solstad Offshore ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Lars Solstad - Solstad Offshore Asia Pacific Pte Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Welcome to this second-quarter presentation of Solstad Offshore. The presentation will be held by CFO, Kjetil Ramstad; and myself, CEO, Lars Peder Solstad. And as you notice, we have a new routine for our presentation now. We released the report early in the morning, followed by a presentation the same day, and we report much earlier in the quarter than we have previously done. And this is something you can expect from us also going forward.



It has been a good quarter for the company with very high activity and with the signing of several new contracts and the market continued its positive trend. I will come back to this later in the presentation. If we take just a quick look at the disclaimer before we move over to the quarter highlights. And as many of you will know, we completed the refinancing of Solstad in June by a share issue of NOK750 million in Solstad Maritime, and a new loan facility in the CSV Normand Superior. This gives the company a solid financial foundation for further development of the company.

