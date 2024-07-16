Q2 2024 Desenio Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Fredrik Palm - Desenio Group AB - CEO



Welcome everybody to the Desenio Group's Q2 results presentation and conference call. With me today. As usual, I have our CFO Anna Stahle. So we'll start by presenting the outcome of the quarter and the Q&A session will follow a the end.



The market development for affordable rollout continued to be weak during the second quarter. Net sales for Desenio Group decreased by 10% to SEK166 million compared to the corresponding period last year. And as you can see, net sales decreased in all markets.



In addition to the weak market development. The lower sales is explained by the fact that we're still not getting full effect of our marketing efforts, which I will elaborate more on in the next slide. So we don't get high enough return on our marketing investments, at least but short term.



However, during the quarter we reduced marketing cost in relation to net sales to 30.4% compared to 31.2% in Q1 2024 and 32.1% in Q2 2023. And the work to achieve better impact on our marketing efforts of thereby increased profitability continues.



In