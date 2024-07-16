Q2 2024 Afry AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonas Gustavsson - Afry AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Dear, all, a warm welcome to AFRY's webcast for the second quarter. My name is Jonas Gustavsson, CEO at AFRY. And I will start to introduce a couple of summarizing slide, and then I will introduce, Bo SandstrÃ¶m on stage, our CFO, who will take you through a bit more on the financials. But again, a warm welcome to this webcast.



Starting with the summary. For us, it was a stable quarter where we also were able to improve profitability. As you know, that has been really our main focus over the last quarters, so we were happy with that. And again, stability -- we saw stability in the quarter. If you look on the top line, we had a total growth of SEK4.7 billion -- 4.7%, sorry, and adjusted organically, 2.2%, ending up at close to SEK7.2 billion in sales.



The market was mixed. I have a slide -- the next slide. I will go through that a bit in detail. We saw some really strong segment and then we saw a couple of segments with some more challenges for us, but a bit mixed. The order stock is stable, around SEK20 billion, some