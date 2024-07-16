Q2 2024 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Anita Johansen - Probi AB - Interim Chief Executive Officer, Vice President - Research & Development



Welcome, and thank you for dialing in to Probi's presentation of our quarter-two results for 2024. With me, I have Per Lindblad, the CFO of Probi. And my name is Anita Johansen, and I'm the CEO of Probi. Please take a few moments to familiarize yourself, and this is the agenda of our presentation today.



Here are the highlights of the quarter two which was a busy quarter marked by significant progress. The net sales was SEK179 million which was a 25% increase versus the same quarter last year. Net sales in the first half of the year are in line with our expectations. The EBITDA margin of the second quarter was 19%, which is 10 percent points up versus second quarter last year. In May, the Annual General Meeting decided on a SEK1.30 per share dividend.



As impact to our business operations, the quarter was busy. We continue to streamline and adapt the organization to facilitate growth and profitability. Our Matas partnership went live, making Probi's consumer products available in