Jul 16, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Henrik Larsson Lyon - Hexatronic Group AB - Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, and welcome to this Q2 presentation. You will be listening to Pernilla Linden, our CFO, and Martin Aberg, our Deputy CEO and myself. So if we start to look at the agenda, we will go through Hexatronic at the glance, some Q2 highlights, the financial overview and business overview and then in the end, the summary and market outlook, and we'll finish up with the Q&A session.
First, Hexatronic at a glance, so we operate in a Fiber optic infrastructure market and it's an expanding market. And the some of the main drivers are it's a low number still of homes connected via fiber, and that's in most markets around the world, we also see the 5G deployments that they drive the need for building out fiber optic networks. So 5G is totally dependent on fiber.
And we also see increasinFiberg use of data intensive technology that creates a growing need for fiber connectivity companies and especially data centers. And we also see a shift from copper-based solutions to fiber in harsh environment applications such as oil
Q2 2024 Hexatronic Group AB Earnings Call Transcript
