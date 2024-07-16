Half Year 2024 Ocado Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
Richard Haythornthwaite - Ocado Group PLC - Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
Very good. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Ocado's first-half results.
Tim and Stephen are going to lead you through the operational and the financial milestones for the period. And then we'll go on shortly thereafter to talk about the progress that we've made in improving cash flow and growing profitability, not only in technology solutions, but in retail as well; and then how we've been improving in the rolling out of CFCs around the world.
What we're pleased to be able to say, again, is that online is the fastest-growing grocery retail channel. And Ocado, as you will know, we have proven technology, constant innovation that we can feed into clients, those clients looking to find solutions for growing e-commerce.
As a Board, what we've been particularly encouraged to see over the past half year and before that, is the work we are doing to help our clients manage that tough but crucial transition to being a growing profitable multichannel retailer. And that transition actually
