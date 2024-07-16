Q2 2024 Elisa Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Vesa Sahivirta - Elisa Oyj - Investor Relations Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Elisa's second quarter 2024 Interim Report analyst meeting and conference call. I'm Vesa Sahivirta the head of investor relations and now we have a quite an affiliate team, CEO, Topi Manner for the second time and CFO, Jari Kinnunen, who has been here quite many times. And regarding one milestone, I just want to say that that is and 100 Interim Report at Elisa for me and the last 41 of those actually has been the best ever in our company's history in a year-on-year comparison. So quite a great continuous improvement indeed.



So but now to the agenda of the day, we start the presentation followed by Q&A. And Topi, you start the presentation so I give word to Topi. Please go ahead.



Topi Manner - Elisa Oyj - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Vesa, and good day, everybody. And by the way, with our congratulations for the 100 quarterly report. That's quite amazing I must, I must say, and also the 41 quarters of improving result for oil is that that is that is