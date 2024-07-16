Q2 2024 Bactiguard Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Christine Lind - Bactiguard Holding AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator, and welcome to the presentation of Bactiguard Q2 2024 reports. I will go through the presentation together with our CFO, Patrick Bach, and open up for questions towards the end. Thank you all for dialing in today.



I have just completed my third month as CEO of Bactiguard. And my reflection from this time is that we have a lot of the building blocks in place to execute on our new strategy. We have been through a transformation. However, the team in place is very experienced and highly motivated to make the world a healthier place. While we still have transitional activities from the transformation to complete throughout the remainder of 2024, we are one team collaborating closely together with a solution oriented approach and a performance mindset.



Now turning to the developments of the second quarter Let me start with the figures on an overall level. Our total revenues for Q2 amounted to SEK60.9 million, an increase of almost 19% compared to the same period last year and for the first half to SEK119.7