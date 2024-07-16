Q2 2024 WithSecure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Laura Viita - WithSecure Oyj - Investor Relations Director



Hello and welcome to WithSecure. This is our second quarter 2024 results release. My name is Laura Viita. I am responsible for the Investor Relations of WithSecure. Today we will have our CEO, who is no longer interim CEO but the real CEO, Antti Koskela, and he will talk about the business highlights of the second quarter. He will also do a little bit of diving into our product launches and how we look at our Elements Cloud software and services portfolio today and that includes this little helper.



After Antti, our CFO, Tom Jansson, will go through the second quarter financials. After these two sets, we will take questions and answers. If you're watching us on the webcast today, please put in questions any time, I will take them up at the end. Now with that, I'm handing over to the President and CEO of WithSecure, Antti Koskela.



Antti Koskela - WithSecure Oyj - President and CEO



So thank you, Laura, so much. And I'll start first with the SPHERE. So quarter two for us was a quarter of our SPHERE