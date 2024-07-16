Q2 2024 Enento Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Mikko Karemo - Enento Group Oyj - Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, Member of the Executive Management Team



Good afternoon. Welcome to Enento Q2 earnings webcast. My name is Mikko Karemo. Today, I'm joined by our CEO, Jeanette JÃ¤ger; and our CFO, Elina StrÃ¥hlman. Jeanette will start by providing an overview of our second quarter results, highlighting key achievements and updates from our business areas. Elina will then share insights from the financial perspective. (Event Instructions)



And now I'll hand over to Jeanette to lead us through our Q2 results.



Jeanette Jager - Enento Group Oyj - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Management Team



Thank you very much, Mikko. Good afternoon to all of you and warm welcome to this results briefing this beautiful day in Helsinki. Let's first shortly review the Q2 key developments both in terms of numbers and what we have accomplished as a company. After that, I will be presenting the usual business area update with highlights. Regarding then our key figures in Q2, our