Jul 16, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Marcela Sylvander - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communication Officer
Hello, everyone. And welcome to this presentation of Sweco's Q2 report. Sweco's President and CEO, Ãsa Bergman, and CFO, Olof StÃ¥lnacke, are with us today to take us through the results of the second quarter. Ãsa?
Asa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer, Director
Then welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q2 presentation. And before we present the second quarter of 2024, let me give you a quick overview of Sweco.
Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy with operations in eight geographical business areas across 15 markets in Europe. We are a well-diversified business operating across three different segments with a good balance of private and public clients. The foundation for Sweco's long-term success is our mix of competencies spread across 22,000 experts, our focus on organic and acquired growth, as well as our efficient and decentralized operational model.
Q2 2024 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
