Q2 2024 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Marcela Sylvander - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communication Officer



Hello, everyone. And welcome to this presentation of Sweco's Q2 report. Sweco's President and CEO, Ãsa Bergman, and CFO, Olof StÃ¥lnacke, are with us today to take us through the results of the second quarter. Ãsa?



Asa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Then welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q2 presentation. And before we present the second quarter of 2024, let me give you a quick overview of Sweco.



Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy with operations in eight geographical business areas across 15 markets in Europe. We are a well-diversified business operating across three different segments with a good balance of private and public clients. The foundation for Sweco's long-term success is our mix of competencies spread across 22,000 experts, our focus on organic and acquired growth, as well as our efficient and decentralized operational model.



