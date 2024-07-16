Q1 2025 DB Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to the DB Corp Limited Q1 FY 2025 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



We have with us today the senior management team of DB Corp Limited, Mr. Pawan Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director; Mr. Girish Agarwal, Non-Executive Director; Mr. Lalit Jain, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Prasoon Kumar Pandey, Head Investor and Media Relations, who will represent DB Corp Limited on the call.



The management will be sharing the key operating and financial highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, followed by a question-and-answer session. Please note that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties.



Documents relating to the company's financial performance have already been e-mailed to you and are available on the website of the stock exchanges and the company's investors section. Trust, you have been able to go through the scene.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pawan Agarwal.