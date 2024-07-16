Jul 16, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Guido Oelkers - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer



Hello, everyone. This is Guido Oelkers, CEO of Sobi. We are delighted to welcome you to the second-quarter 2024 conference call for investors and analysts. We posted this presentation to sobi.com earlier today.



We would like to remind you, please go to slide number 2 of the usual provisions on statements about expectations and projections of future events. And unless stated otherwise, we will be making comments that mostly relate to the second quarter at constant exchange rate in million Swedish krona.



Please turn to slide number 3. Today, we plan to cover the key aspects of our Q2 report. I'm joined by Henrik Stenqvist, our CFO; Lydia Abad-Franch, our Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer. During the Q&A session, we will be joined by Armin Reininger, our Senior Scientific Adviser as well. We plan to review the presentation first and then have a Q&A under around 3:00 PM Swedish Time. (Operator Instructions)



With this said, let's go right