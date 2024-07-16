Q2 2024 Camurus AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Fredrik Tiberg - Camurus AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officer, Director



Thank you so much and good day, everyone. Thank you for joining. It's a pleasure to report on Camurus second quarter earnings today. Before starting, please note our forward-looking statements.



So the agenda for today's call will be a short summary of second quarter highlights, followed by a review of financial performance. We will then move to commercial and R&D pipeline update. I'll finish off with Q&A.



And with me in the call today is like previously is Jon Garay, our CFO, and Richard Jameson, Chief Commercial Officer. So we had a solid second quarter with strong operational performance across the business. This resulted in a positive financial development. Our revenues in the quarter were SEK445 million, representing a 46% year-on-year growth, excluding onetime revenue from the US approval of Brixadi in 2023.



Profit before tax in the quarter was SEC104 million and SEK201 million for the first half year. Our cash position at the end of the quarter grew to SEK2.6