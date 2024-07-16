Q2 2024 Bank of America Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Bank of America earnings announcement. Please note this call may be recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Lee McEntire of Bank of America.



Lee McEntire - Bank of America Corp - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations



Good morning. Welcome. Thank you for joining the call to review our second quarter results. Our earnings release documents are available on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website, and they include the earnings presentation that we will make reference to during the call. I hope everyone has had a chance review those documents. Our CEO, Brian Moynihan will make some opening comments before Alastair Borthwick, our CFO discusses the details of the quarter.



Let me just remind you that we may make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures during the call. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions