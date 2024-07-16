Q2 2024 Prairiesky Royalty Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Andrew Phillips - Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for dialing in to the PrairieSky Q2 2024 earnings call. On the call from PrairieSky are Pam Kazeil, CFO; Dan Bertram, CCO; and Michael Murphy, VP, Capital Markets; as well as myself.



Before we begin, there's certain forward-looking information in my commentary today, so I'd ask investors to review the forward-looking statements qualifier in our press release and MDNA. Oil royalty volumes of 13,312 barrels per day are the result of strong operator drilling efficiencies across our vast land base. Continued improvements in fluid systems, drilling orientations, and geo-steering have resulted in