Jul 16, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to PrairieSky Royalty second-quarter 2024 financial results. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to Andrew Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Andrew Phillips - Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for dialing in to the PrairieSky Q2 2024 earnings call. On the call from PrairieSky are Pam Kazeil, CFO; Dan Bertram, CCO; and Michael Murphy, VP, Capital Markets; as well as myself.
Before we begin, there's certain forward-looking information in my commentary today, so I'd ask investors to review the forward-looking statements qualifier in our press release and MDNA. Oil royalty volumes of 13,312 barrels per day are the result of strong operator drilling efficiencies across our vast land base. Continued improvements in fluid systems, drilling orientations, and geo-steering have resulted in
Q2 2024 Prairiesky Royalty Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 16, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...