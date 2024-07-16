Q2 2024 Morgan Stanley Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Ted Pick - Morgan Stanley - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning and thank you for joining us. The firm generated $15 billion in revenue, $1.82 in EPS, and a 17.5% return on