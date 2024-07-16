Q2 2024 Mercantile Bank Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Mercantile Bank Corporation 2024 second quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Nichole Kladder, First Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Mercantile Bank. Please go ahead.



Nichole Kladder - Mercantile Bank Corp - First Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Today we will cover the company's financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The team members joining me this morning include Ray Reitsma, President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Chuck Christmas, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.



Our agenda will begin with prepared remarks by both Ray and Chuck and will include references to our presentation covering this quarter's results. You may access a copy of the presentation as well as the press release published earlier today by visiting mercbank.com.



After our prepared remarks, we'll then open the call to your questions.