Q2 2024 State Street Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024

Liz Lynn, Global Head of Investor Relations at State Street.



Elizabeth Lynn - State Street Corp - Executive Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you all for joining us. On our call today, our CEO Ron O'Hanley will speak first. Then Eric Aboaf, our CFO, will take you through our second quarter 2024 earnings presentation, which is available for download on the Investor Relations section of our website,