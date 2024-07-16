Jul 16, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. second quarter 2024 conference call (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike Daley Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Mike Daley - CrossFirst Bankshares Inc - Chief Accounting Officer
Good morning and welcome to CrossFirst Bankshares second quarter earnings conference call. Before we begin, please be aware this call will include forward-looking statements, including statements about our business plans, growth opportunities, expense control initiatives, cash requirements and sources of liquidity, capital allocation strategies and plans, and our future financial performance. These comments are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements.
Our forward looking statements are as of the date of this call, and we do not assume any obligation to update or revise them,
Q2 2024 CrossFirst Bankshares Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 16, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...