Q2 2024 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



(audio in progress)



(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to your host, Gregory Lundberg, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.



Gregory Lundberg - Omnicom Group Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you for joining our second-quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are John Wren, Chairman and Chief Officer; and Phil Angelastro, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On our website, omnicomgroup.com, you'll find a press release and the presentation covering the information that we're going to review today.



An archived webcast will be available when today's call concludes. Before we start, I'd like to remind everyone to read the forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial and other information that we've included at the end of our investor presentation.



Certain -- of the statements made today may constitute forward-looking statements, and these statements are our present expectations. Relevant